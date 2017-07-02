Sheffield 'institution' closes after more than 70 years

The owners of a much-loved Sheffield shop have announced its closure after more than 70 years.

Bardwells, an electronics shop on Abbeydale Road, was run by Chris and Lorraine Bardwell.

The pair announced on Friday (June 30) that they were calling it a day, to the dismay of longstanding customers who praised it as a 'goldmine' and a Sheffield 'institution'.

In a message on the company's website, they wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that after more than 70 years in business, serving the good people of Sheffield and the surrounding areas with some of the best electronic components available, we must now close Bardwells.

"We are no longer open for business, either on the Web or from our shop on Abbeydale Road.

"Thank you for your valued custom over the years, and we wish you all the best."

The store's closure sparked sadness among loyal customers, several of whom took to Sheffield Forum to pay their compliments.

One person wrote: "Terrible news. Over 70 years in business, I hope they are proud of that achievement."

Another commented: "Sad news. They were very good value but some of the stuff they sold is stupidly cheap on Amazon am guessing no way could you pay salaries rent etc and make a profit if they matched."

One post described the store as a 'little goldmine' and in another a man told how he had visited the store from a young age and it inspired him to pursue a career in electronics

"Reg was so funny. I actually cried this morning when I heard from my sister that they have closed. So sad. RIP Bardies," he added.

Another person declared the outlet was a Sheffield 'institution'.

"I remember first getting in to electronics as a young'un and I used to be in there every night and am still grateful for all the advice they gave me... The guys were legends," he added.