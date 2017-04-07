Sheffield half marathon will raise huge amounts for charity

The Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon returns to Sheffield on Sunday with a massive field raising thousands of pounds for charity.

It is the third year under the management of the “Run For All” series, a legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson. The race has an exciting course with all the atmosphere of a city centre start, at Arundle Gate, and finish, next to the Town Hall. The route takes in Ecclesall Road, Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Limb Lane and Ecclesall Road South.

An innovative feature is the “King of the Hill” award for the section on Ringinglow Road which should be a good vantage point for spectators.

There is also a 10K sprint award.

Last year’s winner was John Franklin (Serpentine) from the previous winner Dave Archer (Hallamshire).

The winning time was 1:10:24. The first woman was Hallamshire’s Zanthe Wray who clocked 1:23:12.

The race starts at 9:30 and will be followed by fun runs for 3 to 8 year olds (1.5K) and 9 to 14 year olds (2.5K).

Rotherham Harriers women’s team, fresh from an impressive win in the Northern Championship, travel to Sutton Coldfield today for the National Championship. They were fifth in this event last year but, if anything, look stronger this time and will be looking to at least equal last year’s performance against tough opposition from the South and Midlands.

The team, in running order, is Jenny Blizard, Steph Burns, Emma Parkinson, Sophie Cowper, Natasha Hatswell and Zara Knappy.

It is the same six that won the northern title but a different running order with Blizard and Cowper taking the two long stages.