Sheffield football manager shows naked faith in Mayweather ahead of McGregor showdown

A Sunday league football manager in Sheffield has put his body on the line ahead of tonight's big fight - by vowing to manage a match naked if Mayweather loses.

Brian Brown, who manages Meadowhall League side High Noon FC, made the pledge ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated fights in boxing history.

He tweeted: "If @FloydMayweather loses against @TheNotoriousMMA I will manage our 1st @fc_noon @mhallleague game naked on Sunday 3rd September!! #TMT."

The undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is the clear favourite to beat UFC star Conor McGregor tonight in Las Vegas, where the action is due to get underway at around 4am BST.

But McGregor, for whom this will be his first professional boxing bout, is as short as 7/2 with some bookies ahead of the contest which it is estimated will generate more than £500 million.

The Meadowhall Sheffield and District Sunday League responded to Brian's tweet, saying: "Goodness me, I think the whole of Sheffield will be cheering on @FloydMayweather, nobody wants to see that!"