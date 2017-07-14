Sheffield firm gets behind 'truly inspiring' World Transplant Games

A Sheffield health firm has become the first major sponsor of the next World Transplant Games, which are returning to the UK after a 22-year absence.

Athletes from across the globe who have been given a new lease of life after undergoing transplants compete every two years at the summer games, which are held to raise awareness about organ donation and encourage more people to register as donors.

Westfield Health, which is based in Sheffield, has signed up to sponsor the 22nd World Transplant Games, which will take place in NewcastleGateshead in August 2019.

Graham Moore, the firm's chairman, said: "The games are an amazing spectacle but more importantly, they raise vital awareness about the life-saving gift of organ donation and transplantation.

"At Westfield we're committed to helping people live healthy, happy lives for longer, so we’re extremely proud to support this truly inspiring event which showcases how transplantation can enable people to do just that."

Westfield Health has sponsored the annual British Transplant Games since 2008, when it took place in Sheffield before returning to the city five years later.

The World Transplant Games were last held in the UK in 1995, when Manchester staged the competition.