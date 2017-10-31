Sheffield festival which drew huge crowds is dealt licensing blow

A Sheffield festival which drew huge crowds looks unlikely to make a return after a licensing application was rejected.

Street City took place from October 2016 to May this year on Ecclesall Road, where a mix of food, drink, music and other entertainment attracted thousands of revellers to the monthly night market.

Planning permission has been granted for part of the Street City site to be used as a nursery

But June's event was cancelled at short notice amid a licensing dispute with Sheffield Council following complaints about noise from the event.

Nearly 1,800 people signed a petition launched by organisers to save the festival, and hundreds of people called for its revival in a separate survey by Ecclesall ward councillor Shaffaq Mohammed.

But councillors last Thursday rejected a licensing application for the event after organisers failed to appear to make their case.

Members of the licensing sub-committee heard from local residents and parishioners of a neighbouring church who complained about the noise, as well as from a councillor officer who raised safety concerns.

The council received 48 objections from members of the public, many of which came from worshippers at St William of York Church who complained about evening masses being disturbed.

Jon Round, an environmental health officer at the council, also objected to the application, claiming residents had reported music continuing until the early hours despite an agreement it would finish at 11pm.

Sean Gibbons, a council safety officer, objected over concerns about potential overcrowding and the lack of any clearly defined emergency exit routes.

A previous hearing scheduled for April was adjourned so the applicant could compile an acoustic report, but councillors were told this had never been submitted.

The council's licensing team said it had made numerous attempts to contact the applicant ahead of the meeting but had received no response since August.

The last post on the event's Facebook page is dated August 22.

The committee's decision, published by the council this week, states: "The application and plan submitted were not clear as to how the premises would operate or be organised, nor the relevant measures and procedures that would be in place to ensure the safety of those attending and working at the premises.

"There was also no indication as to how the licensing objectives would be promoted and how concerns raised regarding noise nuisance would be addressed."

The committee also heard how planning permission has been granted for a nursery to open on part of the Street City site.

The Star has attempted to contact Street City founder Dan Hatfield.