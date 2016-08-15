Sheffield date for Strictly stars Anton and Erin's new show

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag have announced a new show, Swing Time, touring to Sheffield next February.

Swing Time promises a mixture of music, song and dance delivered with style and humour by the professional ballroom dance partners.

The supporting cast will again feature Strictly vocalist Lance Ellington, plus six world-class Ensemble Dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Richard Balcombe.

This production will feature new choreography and sparkling costumes and the music will include timeless classics such as I Could Have Danced All Night, I Got Rhythm, Moondance, I’ve Got The World On A String, Guys And Dolls and Le Jazz Hot.

The show will also feature a very popular Q and A section, providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Anton, who has partnered everyone from Katie Derham to Ann Widdecombe, loves to give the audience a peep backstage at Strictly. Erin retired as one of the show’s professional dancers after 10 years.

Anton said: “Erin and I absolutely love going out on tour. We are in our element.

“We look forward to welcoming old friends and new and hope they will enjoy the occasion as much as we do.”

Swing Time is at Sheffield City Hall on February 3. Tickets are on sale from the box office, online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or by calling 0114 278 9789.