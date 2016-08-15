Sheffield date for classical superstar Andrea Bocelli

One of the world’s great voices, classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli, comes to Sheffield in a show celebrating the greatest movie songs of all time.

The superstar Italian tenor provided an unforgettable moment of high emotion at Leicester City’s Barclays Premier League celebrations in May, singing a powerful version of the song Nessun Dorma. Millions saw the blind tenor artist the UEFA Champions League anthem as the two teams lined up before the final kick-off in Milan on May 28.

Showcasing his latest album Cinema, the tour will feature pieces from classic cinema soundtracks, along with arias and duets from the most legendary operas and other classic pieces from the artist’s repertoire.

Cinema made history in the UK by reaching number 3 in the official charts, crowning Bocelli as the only classical artist to achieve 10 Top 10 albums.

The album showcases songs featured in films such as Doctor Zhivago, Love Story, The Godfather, Life is Beautiful, Gladiator, The Postman, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and many more, as well as popular songs from stage musicals, immortalised by their film versions, such as West Side Story and Evita.

Andrea said: “It has been a dream of mine for decades to bring to life great film soundtracks. They are an artistic treasure trove and a soundtrack to many people's lives, experiences and precious memories.

"Bringing the Cinema album to live concert audiences is an opportunity I could not miss.”

Joining him on stage will be up-and-coming musical star Christine Allado.

Currently starring in Olivier Award-winning musical In The Heights at London’s Kings Cross Theatre, Christine reached the semi-finals Britain's Got Talent on ITV and is also part of classical girl group Zyrah Rose.

The show is at Sheffield Arena on Friday, September 23. Tickets on sale at the arena box office, call 0114 256 5656 or go online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk