Sheffield couple seek to solve mystery of hidden well discovered at bottom of garden

A couple are trying to get to the bottom of a mystery after discovering a hidden well in the garden of their Sheffield home.

Beth Boni and her partner Jamie Gamble stumbled upon the 15ft deep hole while digging at the bottom of their back garden in Mansfield Road, Intake, last month.

The couple believe the well dates back to when the area was covered with fields

They initially thought it might be an old mine shaft but now believe it is a borehole dating back to the days when the suburb was covered with fields and water was needed for crops growing there.

However, they are still uncertain about when it was dug and why it was covered up for all these years.

"We looked at the deeds and there's nothing on there," said Beth, a 24-year-old waitress.

"The water's very clear. We attached a glass to a washing line and what we pulled up was drinkable."

She added that they plan to make the well a feature in their garden but would be delighted if someone could enlighten them as to its origins.