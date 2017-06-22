Sheffield Council branded 'party poopers' as monthly street festival is cancelled after noise complaints

A monthly street festival has been cancelled following complaints about noise, with the organiser branding Sheffield Council 'party poopers'.

Street City is a night market on Ecclesall Road, where the mixture of food, live music and other entertainment attracts thousands of visitors each month.

Street City's premises in Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

It was launched last October by local businessman Dan Hatfield, star of TV show Posh Pawnbrokers, and the latest event - a tropical-themed party - was due to take place tomorrow (Friday, June 23) and Saturday, running until midnight each day.

But organisers announced on their Facebook page yesterday that the weekend's festivities had been cancelled, blaming the council for a lack of support.

They claimed complaints about noise came from 'two persistent neighbours' and they had worked to minimise disruption, with music finishing by 11pm and all customers cleared by midnight.

However, after they applied in February for a premises licence to make it a regular fixture, having so far operated under a 'temporary event notice', there were dozens of objections.

They came mostly from parishioners at St William of York Church, beside the market, who complained about the noise disrupting Friday evening prayers and Saturday evening Mass, as well as about rubbish and congestion they said the event generated.

A decision on the licence application has yet to be made.

Mr Hatfield said up to 6,000 people attended the free festival over the course of the weekend each month, and he accused the council of failing to work with him to ensure it could continue.

"I love this city but this makes me think why should I continue to work here. I've worked in Manchester and Leeds and (as a business there) you don't get half the red tape you do here," he said.

"We're getting to a stage where the council are the biggest party poopers," he added.

More than 200 people have commented on Street City's Facebook page to express their disappointment at the festival's cancellation, and organisers have urged them to write to Jared O'Mara, the area's new MP.

The Star contacted St William of York Church, where the parish priest Reverend John Cooke said he did not wish to comment.

The Star is awaiting a comment from the council.

