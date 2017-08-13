Sheffield college to reopen campus after fire alarm fault prompted closure

A college in Sheffield is to reopen its city centre campus which had been closed due to a fault with its fire alarm system.

The Sheffield College closed its City campus, on Granville Road, on Thursday afternoon after the problem was discovered during a fire evacuation test.

The building remained shut on Friday but the college said it is due to reopen as usual tomorrow, Monday, August 14.

A spokesperson for the college said: "The technical problem with the fire alarm has been identified and fixed by engineers, and the situation has therefore been resolved.

"The safety of our staff and students is our utmost priority. Thanks to all those involved, for their support."