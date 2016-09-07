Sheffield church to celebrate centenary

A Sheffield church is to celebrate the centenary of its opening in December.

Woodseats Methodist Church, formerly Holmhirst Road Methodist Church, is believed to be one of the few churches completed during the First World War, opening in December 1916.

To mark the anniversary, a series of events are to take place in the run up to December 12, the date of the 100th anniversary.

The first of the events will be this Saturday between 1pm and 5pm, with a grand reunion for members of Sunday School and youth clubs that used the building.

Former church congregation members are also invited to attend, as are former members of Chantrey Road and Scarsdale Road churches which joined to form Woodseats.

There will be a display of memorabilia, as well as tea and cakes.