Sheffield Christmas market promises that everyone will enjoy, even ‘scrooges’

A Sheffield not-for-profit organisation is due to hold its annual Christmas market, even including a designated area for ‘scrooges’.

Based in Hillsborough, the Burton Street Foundation began hosting the family friendly festive event in 2009, and it has grown in popularity and size ever since. This year, there will be a packed schedule of entertainment, a wide range of food and drink, and around 40 traders selling artisan gifts and crafts.

With brass bands, mulled wine and festive fun for kids and adults alike, it’s the perfect day out for those ready to kick start their festive season.

Not wanting to leave anyone out, the organisers have even organised a special section of the market for people who are not quite feeling full of festive cheer. Tucked away in a quiet corner, Humbug Hall is the perfect place for those who are not quite ready to embrace Christmas.

Dubbed ‘Scrooge crèche’ by the organisers, it’s thought to be the first facility of its kind. A carefully selected range of activities are being planned, with chairs and stools and peace and quiet.

Organiser Stuart Ritson said: “We’re thinking of getting a few magazines in. Maybe some woodworking mags, perhaps classic motorbikes, or that one about football. I wanted to wheel the telly in and put the racing on, but I don’t think there’s an aerial socket.”

“It’s near the bar so you can get a pint, and the turkey sandwiches will be pretty easy to get to”, he continues, “but once you’re in Humbug Hall and the door’s closed behind you, you’re safe.”

Humbug Hall will run alongside the Burton Street Christmas market, 11am to 4pm, Sunday November 19. Learn more about the Burton Street Foundation on Facebook or Twitter, or on their website at www.burtonstreet.org.uk