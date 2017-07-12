Sheffield charity needs your vote to help young people achieve culinary dreams

A Sheffield charity which helps troubled youths find the recipe for success needs your vote to secure a kitchen makeover.

Endeavour, which is based in Fir Vale, supports disadvantaged young people to overcome obstacles and gain new skills through activities ranging from rock-climbing to film-making.

It wants to develop a teaching kitchen where up to 150 people a year will get the chance to hone their culinary talents.

The charity is in the running to win up to £5,000 worth of kitchen appliances, having beaten hundreds of organisations nationwide to make the shortlist of the Stoves Community Kitchens campaign.

The winner will be decided by the public, who can vote online for the most deserving cause.

Graham Booth, Endeavour's corporate engagement manager, said: "Many of our learners at Endeavour are interested in studying catering and hospitality, but we are currently limited to teaching one or two at a time on just one cooker.

"Having a high quality teaching kitchen at our Education Centre in Fir Vale will enable us to run full sessions and support up to 150 local young people every year.

"We are currently fundraising to get the kitchen built, but any help from organisations such as Stoves who are able to provide equipment for free, will go a long way towards achieving our goal."

As well as the £5,000 of goods for the winner of its Community Kitchens campaign, the cookery firm Stoves is also providing £15,000 worth of kitchen appliances to be shared among the runners-up.

* Voting is now open at the Stoves Facebook page and runs until Sunday, August 20.