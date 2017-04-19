Sheffield charities benefit as charitable foundation celebrates £7m milestone

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has thanked people in Sheffield for helping it to reach its £7m donation milestone.

More than 140 charities and good causes have received more than £112,000 through the Society’s Sheffield branch since the Charitable Foundation’s first donation in 1999.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, The Samaritans Sheffield and St Luke’s Hospice were among those to have benefitted from a donation.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Carol Johnson, manager of the Sheffield branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be able to celebrate the Charitable Foundation reaching its £7million donation milestone. We would not be able to do this without the support of our members who fund the Charitable Foundation and we thank them for recommending such worthwhile causes.

“As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. It’s remarkable what a big difference the Charitable Foundation has made, not only here in Sheffield but in communities all around the UK.”

The Charitable Foundation supports UK registered charities which improve people’s health, save lives and tackle poverty in line with the Society’s commitment to creating a lasting and positive impact on the communities where its members and colleagues live and work.

To nominate a charity for a donation please visit your local branch or visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation