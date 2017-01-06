Sheffield care home rated 'inadequate' for third time running

A failing care home in Sheffield which is temporarily closed has been rated 'inadequate' for a third time running.

Warren Park Care Home in Chapeltown received the lowest possible score from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in the latest report, released last month.

It was previously deemed 'inadequate' in reports published by the government watchdog in July last year and December 2015.

The Star reported in November how Warren Park, in White Lane, was closing temporarily for refurbishment and set to re-open this spring as a residential home, no longer providing specialist nursing care.

News of the closure emerged after a CQC inspector made an unannounced visit last September, but before the highly critical findings were published.

Unsafe management of medicines, insufficient staffing levels and a lack of suitable training were among the faults highlighted in the latest report.

The inspector recognised some improvements had been made, and wrote that residents and their relatives had praised staff and told how they were treated with dignity and respect.

However, the report concluded there were still 'multiple breaches' of regulations and too little had been done to lift the home out of special measures.

"CQC is now considering the appropriate regulatory response to resolve the problems we found," the report stated.

Warren Park can accommodate up to 60 older residents, some of whom have dementia, but only 25 people were living there when it was last inspected.

A spokesman for Astonbrook Care Homes, which manages Warren Park, said the home had closed at the end of November after suitable alternative accommodation was found for residents.

"The series of in-depth and detailed negotiations with the CQC and the local authorities over our proposals and the legal requirements for re-registration as a residential care home of the highest standards have already started. It is hoped that these processes will not unduly delay plans to re-open the home," he added.

