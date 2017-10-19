Sheffield bus drivers unite to help popular colleague diagnosed with terminal cancer

Bus drivers from across Sheffield have united in support of a popular colleague diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Shaun Wilson, from Parson Cross, was diagnosed in July with stage four pancreatic cancer and told by medics he had as little as six months left to live.

The 43-year-old father-of-three will be a familiar face to many bus passengers, having driven numerous routes around Sheffield since joining First in 2001.

Fellow bus drivers from across the city pulled together after hearing the devastating news to organise a sponsored walk in aid of Shaun and his family.

More than 50 bus drivers past and present, or relatives and friends of those in the trade, are preparing to walk the 17-mile route of the number 272 bus service from Castleton to Sheffield this Sunday.

They are aiming to raise at least £500 for Shaun and his family to make their remaining time together as special as possible.

Lesley Osborne, who is among those taking part in Wilson's Walk, said people were determined to do what they could for such a well-loved friend and colleague.

"We wanted to do something to show our support because Shaun is a great bloke who is respected by many," she said.

"All the money raised will go straight to Shaun and his family to enable Natalie not to work as much and be there with him."

Wilson's Walk will begin at Castleton bus station and end at the Old Queens Head pub on Pond Hill near the Sheffield Interchange bus station.

First has laid on a bus to ferry participants from Sheffield to Castleton, from where they are due to depart at around 9am.

The walkers, who have had T-shirts specially printed for the day and will be collecting money en route, hope to reach their final destination between 3pm and 4pm.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wil?utm_id=100&utm_term=vR5pyRxVv.