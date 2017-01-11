Sheffield bride who joined trees protest says it made wedding day 'even more special'

Many brides would be horrified to show up for their big day and find a ring of protesters surrounding the venue.

But not Lynn Hurrell, who was delighted to join a demonstration outside Sheffield Town Hall against the council's tree felling policy.

Campaigners form a human chain around Sheffield Town Hall in protest at the council's tree felling policy

The 36-year-old nuclear medicine scientist turned heads when she arrived in her finery, gamely sporting a yellow sash in solidarity with the environmental activists, many of whom were decked out in the colour.

Rather than ruining the occasion for Lynn and her groom Tom, she said the opportunity to join protesters had made it 'even more special'.

"I learned about the protest a couple of days beforehand and was really pleased to learn it was going to be part of our day. It made it even more special," said Lynn, who lives in Nether Edge and whose maiden name is Millner.

"I felt privileged to be presented with the sash and to be greeted by so many people cheering and clapping. They actually helped calm my nerves."

Protesters applaud as the wedding party climbs the steps to Sheffield Town Hall

Lynn moved to Sheffield four years ago and said she and Tom saw it as their 'forever city', where they plan to start a family together.

She had been aware of the campaign to save trees, with several near her home being earmarked for the chop, but hopes to get more involved now the wedding planning is over and she has some time on her hands.

"It's such an important cause. One of the reasons we love living here is because it's so green and it would be a shame to lose so many trees," she added.

Sheffield Tree Action Groups (STAG), organised the protest against the planned felling of trees on streets across the city, as part of the council's Streets Ahead contract with Amey.

Lynn Millner (now Hurrell) arrives for her wedding

More than 4,000 highway trees have been felled since the contract began in 2012 and the council says around 3,000 have so far been replaced and another 50,000 have been planted to create new woodland.

The council argues that some of the trees are diseased and others are obstructing footpaths, meaning they must be removed, but protesters say the council and Amey has not adequately explored the options for saving them.

Graham Turnbull, of STAG, described Lynn's gesture as an 'amazing thing for someone to do on a defining day in her life'.

He said the group planned to present the couple with a pair of commemorative STAG mugs, a framed print of her outside the town hall and a STAG calendar, as well as making a donation on her behalf towards a project to protect trees from disease.

Protesters part the yellow ribbon surrounding Sheffield Town Hall to let Lynn through

