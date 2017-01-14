Sheffield boy fighting for life after crash on narrow country lane

A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a crash in Sheffield.

The youngster was injured in a collision on a narrow country lane in Loxley yesterday morning and remains in hospital in a critical condition this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash, which happened in Back Lane, close to the junction with Hollin House Lane, on Friday at around 9.10am.

Police said the boy, who sustained what they described as 'life-threatening' injuries, was travelling as a passenger in a blue BMW 3 series when it crashed.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old woman, was not injured and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 or to email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 192 of January 13.