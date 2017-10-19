Sheaf Street closed after 'woman hit' near Sheffield station

A woman has been hit at a crossing near Sheffield railway station this evening, it is understood.

Sheaf Street was closed following a collision, which is believed to have happened shortly after 8pm.

Martin Smith, The Star's former features editor, tweeted that a woman had been taken to hospital after the crash but her injuries are not thought by police to be serious.

Travel South Yorkshire said shortly before 9.30pm that the road had been reopened.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will bring you further details as we have them.