Sex abuse victim of ex-Sheffield education worker blames council for failing to act

Victims of former Sheffield Council education worker Roger Dodds have spoken of their suffering at his hands after the 81-year-old was jailed for sexually abusing teenagers.

One victim told in court how he had been just 17 when he was preyed on by Dodds, who worked for the council between 1953 and 1993.

He said it had taken him 20 years to open up about the abuse, which left him feeling 'shame and disgust'.

"I went in complete trust to the council buildings to pick up expenses that I needed," he said in a victim impact statement read out in court.

"What happened to me in those council offices shaped my view about myself and other people."

Another victim told the BBC he blamed the council for letting Dodds' abuse go unchecked.

"The council are so responsible. I even think at times the council are more responsible than he was. They allowed it to happen. Everyone knew. Everyone in the council knew but they chose to do nothing about it," he said.

A third victim described how he was told by council colleagues to keep quiet after revealing the 'terrifying' assaults Dodds subjected him to over a period of 18 months.

And a fourth man said he believed there were many more victims yet to come forward saying 'we are just the tip of the iceberg'.

Dodds, of Cotswold Road, was jailed for 16 years on Friday after admitting four counts of indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over and one count of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14 years.

Sheffield Council said following his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court that it 'accepted responsibility' and was 'deeply sorry' Dodds had committed the offences while in its employment.

Ex-Sheffield Council worker jailed for sexually abusing students and colleagues

