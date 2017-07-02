'Serious' collision on Sheffield outskirts closes road for nearly eight hours

A road was closed for nearly eight hours following a 'serious' collision on the outskirts of Sheffield

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Station Road in Killamarsh, close to WHS World, at around 11.40pm last night (Saturday, July 1).

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a 'serious' collision but said he was unable to release further details at this stage.

He said the road had remained closed until about 7.30am this morning.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also attended the incident.

Police have yet to reveal what vehicles were involved, or the nature of any injuries sustained.

On Boxing Day last year, Jack Robinson, aged 20, died after being involved in a crash near the same spot.

He was driving along the road when the car hit the kerb, causing it to leave the road and overturn.

A Killamarsh woman who raised £3,000 to help pay for Jack's funeral says last night's crash is further proof action is needed to make that stretch of road safer.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: "There is no end of accidents there, and something's going to have to be done.

"There's a bridge there but there's also a footpath and a lot of drivers are hitting that, causing them to lose control.

"They need to install traffic lights or speed humps there to make it safer, because it's used as a rat run from the motorway straight through to Halfway.

"And that kerbing needs to come out because it's so dangerous."