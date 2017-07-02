'Serious' collision in Sheffield suburb closes road for nearly eight hours

A road was closed for nearly eight hours following a 'serious' collision in a Sheffield suburb.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Station Road in Halfway, close to WHS World, at around 11.40pm last night (Saturday, July 1).

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a 'serious' collision but said he was unable to release further details at this stage.

He said the road had remained closed until about 7.30am this morning.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also attended the incident.

It is not yet known what vehicles were involved, or the nature of any injuries sustained.