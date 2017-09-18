SEIZED: Knife found on suspected moped thief in South Yorkshire

This is the knife seized by police from a man in South Yorkshire who was stopped on suspicion of stealing a moped.

South Yorkshire Police today said officers in Rotherham had found the knife while searching the man.

It is not known yet exactly where the man was stopped, what age he is and what happened to him.

The Star has asked police for additional information and is awaiting a response.

Police, who recently staged a knife amnesty during which more than 50 weapons were recovered, published the photo along with a warning about the consequences of knife crime.

"Possession of a knife, without good reason, carries a prison sentence of up to four years, even if it’s not used and you will get a criminal record," they said.

"If you carry a knife even if it’s for your own protection, you are more likely to use it and get stabbed yourself."