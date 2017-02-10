Search on for Sheffield's grimiest spot to get big McDonald's clean-up

The search is on for Sheffield's grimiest spot so it can be given a thorough makeover.

The Star has teamed up with McDonald's to find the city's most litter-strewn location and tidy it up - but we need your help.

We're asking readers to send photos of the foulest grot spots for the fast food giant's band of volunteers to tackle.

We'll select the biggest eyesores from your nominations before letting you vote for the one which is most deserving of a big 'Mac' clean.

McDonald's is lending its muscle as part of the Great British Spring Clean, during the weekend of March 3-5.

Organisers hope to get 500,000 volunteers across the country mucking in throughout March to get their neighbourhoods sparkling.

McDonald's area manager Jill Hullet said: “To win the war on litter everyone needs to work together, with businesses having an exciting part to play.

"McDonald’s is committed to working with local communities to tackle litter having done so for over 30 years since introducing 'litter patrols' to its UK business in 1982.

"We are really pleased to be supporting the Great British Spring Clean - our staff are eager to get involved – it's great that we can source somewhere that really needs help and hopefully make a really positive impact."

The Star is already asking readers to send in photos of the worst grot spots near them as it backs the Federation of Small Businesses' campaign to end the 'plague' of litter and graffiti blighting Sheffield.

To nominate an area to be cleaned up by McDonald's staff, email robert.cumber1@jpress.co.uk by the end of Wednesday, February 22 with a photo, address and the date on which it was taken.

