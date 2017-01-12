School's thoughts with boy, 12, who remains in serious condition after Sheffield crash

A Sheffield headteacher says the school's thoughts are with a 12-year-old pupil who remains in a serious condition following a crash yesterday afternoon.

The boy, who attends Chaucer School, was rushed to hospital after a collision with a taxi in Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, yesterday afternoon. Police said today he remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Scott Burnside, headteacher of the school, in Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, today said: "We were extremely concerned to hear the distressing news that one of our students had been involved in a serious collision.

"Our thoughts are very much with the young person and his family at this very distressing time.

"We've been in contact with the family so we can provide all the help they require from us.

"Throughout today and going forward, we keep our whole school community as well supported as we can.

"It's been a day of reflection here. The student and his family have our very best wishes and he is in our thoughts all the time."

South Yorkshire Police said earlier today that the boy was reportedly crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a blue Skoda Superb private hire taxi travelling away from Lindsay Avenue at around 3pm. The 38-year-old taxi driver was not injured.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 631 of January 11, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

