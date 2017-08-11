Samurai swords and air weapons found during drugs raids in Sheffield

Samurai swords and air weapons were found as police carried out a series of drugs raids in Sheffield this morning.

Police searched four properties on Dryden Way, in Southey Green, at around 8am today following information about suspected drugs activity at those addresses.

No drugs were found but three samurai swords and two air weapons were recovered from one of the properties.

South Yorkshire Police said the weapons were being legally kept at the address but the occupants had 'disclaimed' them and the weapons were now in police possession.

It said the swords would be added to the weapons recovered during the amnesty which was held as part of its #Droptheknife campaign to tackle rising knife crime in South Yorkshire.

More than 50 weapons, including so-called 'zombie' knives, were handed during the 12-day amnesty which ended on July 31.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Four pre-planned warrants were executed at four properties on Dryden Way this morning at around 8am following information of suspected drugs activity at the addresses.

"No drugs were found on this occasion, however at one of the properties, the weapons were discovered and while they were legally being kept at the property, the occupants disclaimed them to officers and they are now in police possession."