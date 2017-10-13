Road-widening among plans to ease congestion on traffic-choked roads in Sheffield city centre

More than £150,000 is being spent drawing up plans to ease congestion on traffic-choked roads in Sheffield city centre.

Road-widening, a new one-way system and an additional footbridge are among measures on the drawing board to reduce delays on the A61 Inner Ring Road and surrounding streets.

Sheffield Council's cabinet agreed back in January to spend £120,000 on feasibility work, but the cost has now risen to £158,000.

The proposals are being prepared primarily to address concerns raised by firms in the Riverside Business District around the Wicker about congestion resulting from nearby developments.

They include:

* Adding an extra lane on the westbound Corporation Street section of the A61 Inner Ring Road, and providing a dedicated left-turn lane

* Making Corporation Street one-way (southbound) away from the A61 towards West Bar, with all traffic wanting to join the Inner Ring Road using Gibraltar Street

* Constructing a new bridge over the river for pedestrians and cyclists on the west side of the existing Borough Bridge, at the entrance to the start of the Five Weirs Walk / Upper Don Trail

* Increasing the length of the existing left-turn lane into Mowbray Street

No funding has been identified for the work itself at this stage, but the council says it wants to be ready to bid should money become available.

The work is just the first phase of efforts to ease congestion within the city, which the council claims will enable growth and development, and provide 'smoother, safer and more efficient travel'.

The feasibility stage is being funded with £120,000 from the council's New Homes Bonus and £38,000 from its Local Transport Plan (LTP).

The initial plans were due to be completed by the end of March this year but only £31,000 had been spent by then, as the council said the original timescales for the project proved 'too optimistic'.

Council documents state the work would speed up journeys both within the city and into the city, 'providing improved access to jobs, education and training, and delivering the foundation for a strong competitive economy'."It is envisaged that Sheffield City Region Investment Fund will be available to fund the delivery phase of the schemes," they add.