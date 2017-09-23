REVEALED: Salaries of graduates leaving Sheffield universities

Graduates leaving Sheffield's universities can expect an average starting salary only a little below that of their peers at Oxford.

That's according to a new study published by The Sunday Times revealing the median wage of university leavers six months after graduating.

Graduates leaving the University of Sheffield can expect to earn 22,000 a year in their first job

Graduates from the University of Sheffield earn £22,000 a year on average, while their counterparts at Sheffield Hallam University pick up £21,000.

The top earners are graduates from Imperial College London, who are paid on average £30,000 in their first jobs, while Oxford and Cambridge alumni earn £25,000 and £27,000 respectively.

The University of Sheffield is placed joint 24th in the table, with Sheffield Hallam tied for 58th place.

The earnings data was published this weekend as part of The Time and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018.

The average starting salary for Sheffield Hallam graduates is 21,000

Both Sheffield institutions climbed the rankings in the annual list of the UK's best universities.

The University of Sheffield rose three places to 21st, while Sheffield Hallam was up nine places to 70th.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, president and vice-chancellor at the University of Sheffield said: "I am delighted that the University of Sheffield has been recognised in this way for the outstanding work we do and the impact this has on the lives of students from around the world."

Earlier this month, the university was ranked 104th internationally and 13th in the UK in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018, which takes account of research expertise and global reputation.

Sheffield Hallam, which was last month rated as one of the top 50 comparable universities in the National Student Survey, also welcomed the latest rankings.

Its vice chancellor, Professor Chris Husbands, said: "It is very encouraging to see Sheffield Hallam move up in the Good University Guide, but there is always more to do. We view the latest ranking as a sign that we are moving in the right direction as an institution and we want to use this as a foundation to continue to improve.

"Hallam is making encouraging improvements right across the board when looking at this list alongside our improving NSS score and the encouraging student feedback."