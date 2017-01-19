REVEALED: How is your child's school doing, and is it one of Sheffield's two 'underperforming' secondaries?

Two secondary schools in Sheffield are 'underperforming', but overall the city's schools are outshining those in the rest of England.

That's according to government statistics published today, which show that nearly 300 secondary schools nationally are failing to meet minimum targets at GCSE level.

Chaucer School and UTC (University Technical College) Sheffield are the only secondaries out of 26 in Sheffield failing to make the grade.

That makes the city slightly better than the national average when it comes to the proportion of underperforming secondaries, with a rate of 7.7 per cent compared with 9.3 per cent for England as a whole.

Rotherham has no underperforming schools, while four out of 17 in Doncaster (23.5 per cent) and two out of nine in Barnsley (22.2 per cent) are falling short, statistics from the Department for Education show.

This is the first year schools have been judged according to the Progress 8 measure, which assesses how much pupils have improved between leaving primary school and finishing secondary school.

A positive score generally indicates students are doing better than expected, while a negative one shows the reverse.

Ministers claim this is a fairer way of ranking schools than the old method, which was based on the proportion of students getting five or more C grade GCSEs including maths.

Chaucer School, in Parson Cross, achieved a Progress 8 rating of -0.58, while UTC Sheffield, in the city centre, scored -0.73.

Sheffield's best-performing schools were Sheffield Park Academy, with a Progress 8 score of +0.93, and Handsworth Grange Community College, which scored +0.53 under the new measure.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "Today's figures confirm that the hard work of teachers and pupils across the country is leading to higher standards, and for that they should be congratulated."

He added that the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers had narrowed by seven per cent since 2011, and there were now nearly 1.8 million more children in good and outstanding schools than in 2010.

Malcolm Trobe, interim general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "Congratulations to schools and pupils on these results, which have been achieved against a national backdrop of a funding and recruitment crisis."

He described Progress 8 as a fairer measure of performance than what it replaced, but warned that the results could be distorted by as few as one or two children at a school missing exams due to illness or a personal crisis.

HOW DID YOUR CHILD'S SCHOOL PERFORM?

School//Progress 8 score//Percentage of pupils getting A*-Cs in GCSE English and maths//Average point score per academic entry for A-levels and equivalent qualifications

Sheffield

Al Huda Academy (Jamia Al-Hudaa): n/a / n/a/ n/a

Al-Mahad-Al-Islami: n/a / 46% / n/a

All Saints' Catholic High School: 0.01 / 56% / 27.63

Avicenna Academy: n/a / n/a / n/a

Bethany School: n/a / n/a / n/a

Birkdale School: n/a / 99% / 39.73

Birley Community College: -0.22 / 47% / n/a

Bradfield School: -0.18 / 76% / 30.84

Chapeltown Academy: n/a / n/a / 30.07

Chaucer School Sheffield: -0.58 / 41% / n/a

Ecclesfield School Sheffield: -0.19 / 52% / n/a

Fir Vale School Academy: -0.17 / 37% / n/a

Firth Park Academy Sheffield: 0.02 / 44% / n/a

Forge Valley School: 0.05 / 57% / 27.91

Handsworth Christian School: n/a / 57% / n/a

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College: 0.53 / 59% / n/a

High Storrs School: -0.02 / 74% / 33.98

Hinde House 3-16 School: 0.39 / 52% / n/a

King Ecgbert School: 0.48 / 83% / 35.97

King Edward VII School: -0.03 / 61% / 29.74

Longley Park Sixth Form College: n/a / n/a / 23.17

Meadowhead School Academy Trust: 0.03 / 69% / 28.99

Newfield Secondary School: 0.33 / 59% / n/a

Notre Dame High School: 0.31 / 81% / 32.60

Oak Tree High: n/a / 23% / n/a

Oasis Academy Don Valley: n/a / n/a / n/a

Outwood Academy City: 0.30 / 68% / n/a

Parkwood E-Act Academy: 0.33 / 45% / n/a

The Sheffield College: n/a / n/a / 19.92

Sheffield High School: n/a / 95% / 39.22

Sheffield Park Academy: 0.93 / 69% / 27.70

Sheffield Springs Academy: -0.27 / 43% / 26.55

Silverdale School: 0.48 / 80% / 36.22

Stocksbridge High School: -0.36 / 55% n/a

Tapton School: 0.48 / 80% / 37.53

UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy: n/a / n/a / n/a

UTC Sheffield Sheffield S1: -0.73 / 59% / 20.29

Westbourne School: n/a / 79% / n/a

Westfield School: -0.22 / 57% / n/a

Yewlands Technology College: -0.34 / 60% / n/a

