REVEALED: Heroic Sheffield firefighter whose certificate lay hidden behind a picture for decades

This is the heroic Sheffield firefighter whose bravery is recognised in a long-lost certificate which lay hidden behind a picture for decades.

The image of John Corlett, who helped rescue eight people from an inferno which engulfed a city centre pub in 1908, was tracked down by reader John Dickinson following an appeal in The Star.

John Robert Corlett with his family in 1913

Mr Dickinson also managed to locate the late firefighter's granddaughter, Elizabeth Puddick, who said she was thrilled to learn more about his daring deeds.

The 63-year-old, of Stockton-on-Tees, has the medal which accompanied the certificate but knew little before now about the dramatic story behind the decoration.

"When my mother died I was bequeathed a desk which contained, among other things, the medal and a beautiful inscribed clock which he was presented when he moved from Sheffield to Newcastle Fire Brigade," said the former teacher, who has two children.

"I don't know a great deal about my grandfather as not much was spoken about him, so I was quite chuffed to find out all these details."

John Robert Corlett was described as a 'shining light' among firefighters

The Star had appealed for more information after the certificate was discovered by Terry Anderson hidden behind an old print when he was moving house.

Records uncovered by Mr Dickinson, a 53-year-old IT consultant from Brinsworth with a keen interest in genealogy, show Mr Corlett was born on the Isle of Man and the 1911 census lists him as living at a fire station in Rockingham Street, Sheffield.

Mr Corlett began his career as a police constable in Sheffield, according to old newspaper reports, before transferring to the city's fire brigade, where he spent 12 years and rose to the rank of inspector.

He was promoted to superintendent at Newcastle Fire Brigade but died in July 1915, just 18 months after making the move, and was buried in Tinsley.

The medal which was awarded to John Corlett in 1908

An obituary in the Sheffield Independent describes him as a 'shining light in the world of firemen', who it says had beaten some 50 other applicants to the superintendent role in Newcastle.

It goes on to tell of his 'expert knowledge' of motor engineering, which it says he used to supervise the construction of Sheffield Fire Brigade's own 'motor ambulance'.

Mr Corlett was married twice and had four children, the second of which, also named John Corlett, fathered Elizabeth and her sister Ann.

Mrs Puddick said she remained in touch with the children of her grandfather's first daughter, who now live in Canada and had visited Sheffield about five years ago to learn more about his time in the fire brigade.

Terry Anderson with the bravery certificate, which he found hidden behind an old print

The certificate and medal were awarded to Mr Corlett and his colleagues at the fire brigade following a rescue at the Plough Inn, in Broad Street, Park, on April 26, 1908.

A later newspaper report describes Mr Corlett's courageous attempts to rescue inhabitants from a cottage blaze in Furnace Hill, Sheffield, in which four people sadly died.