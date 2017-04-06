REVEALED: First images show plans for Park Hill transformation second phase

The next step in the long-awaited Park Hill redevelopment in Sheffield, including 200 new homes, could be completed by the end of 2019.

Urban Splash today (Thursday, April 6) unveiled detailed plans for phase two of its project to transform the iconic housing estate overlooking Sheffield city centre, whose brutalist concrete architecture divides opinion.

An artist's impression showing how the entrance lobby to phase two of the Park Hill redevelopment could look

The dilapidated horseshoe shaped block in South Street, linked to the first phase of the development by the famous 'will u marry me' graffiti proposal bridge, will contain around 200 new flats and 2,500sqm of commercial space, including offices and cafes, once completed.

The developer intends to submit a planning application within the next month and, subject to approval, to begin building by the end of this year. If all goes to plan, work on the block should be finished by the end of 2019.

The first phase saw the most northerly block, closest to the roundabout, stripped right back to the concrete frame, with bold colours applied to the facade to make a statement that the landmark's transformation was underway.

But Mark Latham, regeneration director at Urban Splash, said it was applying a 'lighter touch' this time around, keeping the original brickwork and opting for a softer colour palette.

An artist's impression of how phase two will look (with the already completed first phase to the left of the aerial walkways

The £22m-25m second phase will include 54 parking spaces and a private garden for people living and working on the estate. There will be a greater proportion of three-bedroom flats than in phase one but no affordable housing this time around.

"We believe we've made a great start, with 600 people living and working here now, and the next phase is really exciting," he added.

It is more than 12 years since Urban Splash won a competition to redevelop the troubled estate, and 11 years since outline planning permission for the project was granted.

But having been held up by the recession, Mark insisted the project was now 'full steam ahead'.

An artist's impression showing how phase two of the Park Hill development could look from one of the connecting bridges

The first phase of 260 flats was completed last spring and all the flats there have now been sold, while detailed proposals for the student block containing around 330 apartments are set to be revealed shortly.

S1 Artspace is currently bidding for funding to turn the Duke Street wing into a £21m new arts and cultural centre, and more homes are planned for the fifth and final block, with Urban Splash aiming to complete the entire project by 2022.

Park Hill was built in the late 50s and early 60s by the Corporation of Sheffield (now Sheffield Council) and is the largest listed building in Europe. The radical design initially popular with residents but the council estate became a hotbed of crime and antisocial behaviour in its later years.

Mark claimed changing people's perceptions of the iconic building had proved one of the biggest challenges, but he said visitors who made the short walk up from Sheffield were usually pleasantly surprised by the 'really lovely stuff happening' and the 'massive potential'.

How the second phase of the Park Hill redevelopment could look from South Street

He also revealed talks had taken place with breweries about opening a pub on the site of the notorious Scottish Queen, once voted Britain's second most dangerous watering hole, which could happen as early as next year.

You can see the detailed proposals and have your say on the Urban Splash website.

