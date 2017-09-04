Recovering addict from Sheffield seeks funds to launch 'life-saving' app

A recovering alcoholic from Sheffield claims his new app could be a lifesaver for others battling addiction - if he can secure the support he needs to get it off the ground.

Samuel Bennett has struggled since the age of 13 with alcohol abuse, which he says ravaged his life, costing him countless friends and leaving him sleeping rough for long periods.

Samuel during the depths of his addiction, when he described himself as a 'broken' man

Now 31 and nearly two years sober, he has created an app to ensure addicts around the world are never without support at their most desperate moments.

Meet4aCoffee is a social networking platform designed to connect users with other addicts, enabling them to meet up and share their thoughts with someone wherever they may be, as well as signposting them to services which could help.

Samuel, who now lives in Heeley, has spent many months working on the app, which he had hoped to launch earlier this year.

But a deal with a developer fell through and although he is now in talks with another Sheffield-based company to complete the finishing touches, he is seeking to raise the funds needed to ensure it becomes a reality.

"This app is everything I never had when I was trying to get clean and needed support," he said.

"There were times when I was ready to die. I was that broken I just didn't care.

"I've known many people over the years who have died from addiction, and I believe this app could save lives.

"I honestly believe I went through what I did so I could create this app and help others."

Meet4aCoffee will be a free app on which addicts can sign up and make contact with people nearby who have experienced what they are going through.

Users will also be able to log their clean days, share photos and messages of encouragement, and receive notifications of friends' milestones, among other features.

Samuel, who is grateful for the free support he has received from companies in the city including Google Digital Garage, says it is designed to help people with all kinds of addictions

With 23.4 million people in America alone believed to be in active recovery from addiction he believes the potential is enormous.

He has set up a JustGiving page with a £5,000 target and has also started a fundraising scheme called Single Red Rose, which he hopes will brighten up the lives of homeless people while raising vital money for the app.

Customers can buy a rose to be sent to a loved one, in the knowledge that another rose, along with a hot drink and sandwich, will be delivered by Samuel to a homeless person.

* For more information about the app, visit the website meet4acoffee.com.

* You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/meet4acoffee or help the cause by ordering a rose at www.facebook.com/singleredrose.sheffield.