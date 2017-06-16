Rally to mark anniversary of 'Battle of Orgreave' this weekend

Campaigners calling for an independent public inquiry into violent clashes between police and striking miners will stage a rally tomorrow (Saturday, June 17).

Police deployed horseback charges and baton-wielding snatch squads in an attempt to prevent striking miners from blocking deliveries at a coking plant on the outskirts of Sheffield during the 'Battle of Orgreave' on June 18, 1984.

Scores of miners were charged, and many were injured, but all charges were later dropped and the Government has ruled out holding an inquiry into events that day.

Labour MP and former cabinet member Yvette Cooper is among the speakers lined up to appear at a rally tomorrow close to the scene of the bloodshed all those years ago.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings has backed calls for an inquiry, saying the former miners and their families 'deserved to know the truth about what happened that day'.

The anniversary march and rally, organised by the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, will take place in Orgreave Lane, near Handsworth, tomorrow from 1pm.