Radical overhaul planned to ease congestion on traffic-choked roads in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Sheffielders have been invited to have their say about wide-ranging plans to ease congestion on traffic-choked roads in Sheffield city centre.

Additional lanes, segregated cycle routes and new turning arrangements are among a raft of measures to reduce delays on the A61 Inner Ring Road and surrounding streets.

Sheffield Council has already submitted a funding bid to Sheffield City Region and is due to launch a two-week public consultation on Monday.

It hopes to begin work on the £3.4 million scheme next summer, subject to the outcome of the consultation and funding being approved, and to complete the radical overhaul in spring 2019.

The proposals were drawn up primarily to address concerns raised by firms in the Riverside Business District, near the Wicker, about congestion resulting from nearby developments.

They include:

* Moving the right turn facility for traffic from Mowbray Street away from the Bridgehouses junction towards Savile Street

* Increasing the number of lanes clockwise from Corporation Street to Alma Street

* Changing the lane usage on the clockwise approach to Savile Street so you can either go left or ahead at the junction

* Providing a left turn lane into Corporation Street

* Re-routing the path of traffic heading for Chatham Street at Bridgehouses to the left of the pedestrian island

* Segregating cycles from other traffic by putting them on the footway where possible (segregating them from pedestrians where widths allow)

* Providing a direct and segregated cycle crossing of the IRR at Bridge Street, which is to be promoted as one of the main routes into and out of the city centre

* Replacing the pedestrian crossing east of Bridgehouses with one nearer Savile Street

The council claims the work will enable growth and development in the city, and provide 'smoother, safer and more efficient travel'.

It has spent nearly £160,000 drawing up the proposals, which council documents state will 'provide improved access to jobs, education and training, and deliver the foundation for a strong competitive economy'.

From Monday, you can have your say by emailing Scheme.Design@Sheffield.gov.uk or writing to: Scheme Design at Floor 5, Howden House, 1 Union Street, Sheffield, S1 2SH.

For more information about the proposals, call Scheme Design on 0114 273 6170.

The closing date for comments is November 1.