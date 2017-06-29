Put Sheffield's buses back in public hands, petition demands

A petition to put control of Sheffield's buses back in public hands has been launched.

Buses nationally were publicly regulated until the rules were relaxed in 1986, enabling private operators to compete over routes.

The Star revealed earlier this year how the number of passenger journeys on South Yorkshire's buses had plummeted since then by more than three fifths.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts has argued for tighter controls to end what he said was 'ridiculous competition' on the most profitable routes, with passengers poorly served in other areas.

A petition launched yesterday (Wednesday, June 28) by Antony May states: "September 1986 was a watershed moment for our great city when the buses became businesses rather than public services.

"I would like to see the council if possible in the future take control of the bus services in the city to make sure they are serving people rather than shareholders."

The petition, on Sheffield Council's website, has so far been signed just four times.