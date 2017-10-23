Public servants in Sheffield 'up to £4,000 a year worse off'

Hard-working public servants in Sheffield are up to £4,000 a year worse off than they were in 2010, a rally heard today.

Trade unionists gathered in the Peace Gardens this afternoon to call for an end to the public sector pay cap, limiting annual rises to one per cent, which was brought in under the coalition government.

Trade unionists gather for the rally in Peace Gardens

The Government announced last month it was lifting the restriction, with police to receive a two per cent pay increase this year, prison staff 1.7 per cent extra and salaries for other public servants to be reviewed.

But speakers including Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh today demanded the contribution of public workers across the board is recognised with rises in line with the rapidly increasing cost of living.

They also criticised the Conservatives for providing no extra money to fund pay rises, which they warned meant jobs could be cut and already hard-pressed staff put under even greater pressure.

Joanne Thomas, who chairs the Yorkshire and Humber branch of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said average salaries had fallen in real terms by £3,900 for paramedics and £2,900 for firefighters - money she said had been 'stolen by this government'.

She added that one fifth of government workers had sought advice on managing their debt and 17 per cent had resorted to pawning their possessions.

Ms Haigh said: "While politicians of all colours stand up and say how much they value our public sector and emergency workers, they are slashing their pay.

"It's quite frankly disgraceful, and we will continue this fight for fair pay here in Sheffield and in parliament."

Elizabeth Truss, chief secretary to the treasury, announced pay rises for police and prison staff in September but said they would be funded from within existing budgets.

Pay for public sector workers in other departments is under review, with a report due next spring.

Responding to the rally, Tracy Benson commented on Facebook: "About time something was done about it. Why isn't there a cap on MPs' wages or better still none at all? I have worked in the NHS for 36 years."

But Andrew Oldale wrote: "Do what most self-employed and business owners do to put more money in your pocket or pension fund - work seven days a week and put the hours in."