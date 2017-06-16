Pub and club evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze in Sheffield

A pub and club were evacuated after a blaze broke out in Sheffield this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Main Road in Darnall this afternoon at about 4pm, it is understood.

A steward at The Victory Club, in Main Road, said the club and nearby pub The Terminus Tavern were both evacuated as a precaution.

Terry Smith said a lorry outside the pub had caught alight but the flames were quickly extinguished by firefighters, who he said were at the scene for around half an hour.

He added that the lorry had not been badly damaged and no one was believed to have been injured in the blaze.

"It was a little close to the buildings for comfort and it left scorch marks on the side of the pub," he said.

The Terminus Tavern recently had its licence suspended after one man was attacked with a hammer and another was slashed across the face, but it was allowed to reopen with strict conditions.

The Star has attempted to contact the pub and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue but has not received a response.