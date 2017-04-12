Prolific shoplifter banned from Sheffield shopping centre

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from a shopping centre in Sheffield.

Shaun Jackson was today (Wednesday, April 12) slapped with a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), barring him from Drakehouse Retail Park, near Crystal Peaks.

The order, imposed at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, also prevents him from entering the neighbouring Asda supermarket in Beighton Road East, and the Argos at Drakehouse Retail Park.

South Yorkshire Police said the 38-year-old, of Delves Road, Hackenthorpe, had plagued shops in the Crystal Peaks area, where shopkeepers and their staff had made numerous complaints about shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and harassment.

Acting Sergeant Katie Rowland-Wilson, who works for the force's antisocial behaviour team in Sheffield, said: "This successful application demonstrates how committed we are to listening to our local communities and taking whatever action we can to make their area safer.

"This is a long-term success to manage this individual’s behaviour.

"This individual is prolific in the local area and has caused significant problems for local businesses, their staff members and members of the public.

"This order is intended to prevent him from repeating his antisocial behaviour and criminal offending, and we hope this success reassures the local community that we are taking action against individuals who persistently engage in crime."

South Yorkshire Police, which successfully applied for the order, said officers in the area had worked 'tirelessly' to bring the one-man crime wave to an end.

