Possible saviour emerges for South Yorkshire firm where more than 80 staff faced redundancy

A glazing firm in South Yorkshire which had ceased trading may have been saved after a possible buyer emerged at the 11th hour, it is understood.

Yorkshire Windows was in the process of being wound up, with all 84 staff having been given notice of redundancy and liquidators already brought in to sell off the firm's machinery and equipment.

But a potential buyer has now come forward and it is believed a deal to revive the business could be announced this week.

Yorkshire Windows ceased trading at the beginning of the year, following financial difficulties which it said were exacerbated by some commercial clients failing to pay their debts.

The company, which is based in Hellaby, Rotherham, and has showrooms in Sheffield, Leeds and Lincoln, was formed in 1980.

Today, the firm's website remains live, calls are being answered and it is understood potential customers are being given quotes for work.

The Star has contacted Yorkshire Windows but has yet to receive a response.

The insolvency firm Graywoods, which was earlier this month appointed as liquidator for the firm, said it could not comment at this stage but hoped to have more news later this week.

Yorkshire Windows made an operating loss of more than £700,000 in 2014, the last year for which its accounts were posted. Its Sheffield showroom is at Meadowhead in Norton.

