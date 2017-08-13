Popular Sheffield music venue vows to bounce back 'bigger and better' after regaining licence

A popular music venue in Sheffield has vowed to bounce back 'bigger and better' after regaining its licence.

The Mulberry Tavern, on Arundel Gate, in the city centre, was thrown into turmoil last month when it was ordered to close following a mix-up over its licence.

It was subsequently able to open for a handful of gigs while it waited for a new licence to be granted, but owner Dominic Poole estimated the setback had cost him thousands of pounds in lost revenue.

However, the bar is now fully up and running again, after being granted a new licence by Sheffield Council on Thursday, and now plans to host even more gigs and other events.

Mr Poole said: "It's like a weight off our shoulders and we're hoping to come back bigger and better than ever.

"We'll be hosting more bands throughout the week, and at weekends we're going to have live bands upstairs and downstairs.

"We know we've taken a big hit financially, though we've yet to crunch the numbers, but the support we've had over the last month has been immense."

The bar's plans include new acoustic sessions and karaoke nights on a Sunday, open mic nights on Thursdays, and more pool sessions.

The venue had been forced to close temporarily after it emerged the old licence was no longer valid because the landlord had forgotten to change the details when one of his companies was dissolved.

The Mulberry Tavern is reputed to be the city's second oldest pub, with the first landlord records dating back to 1847, though the original building has long since been demolished.

