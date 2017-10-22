'Pop-up' fireworks shops in South Yorkshire could face tough new measures ahead of Bonfire Night

Police in South Yorkshire are considering using tough new measures to address the potential dangers posed by 'pop-up' fireworks shops.

South Yorkshire Police says it is 'exploring' the use of 'Community Protection Notices' to regulate the sale of fireworks at such shops and via social media sites.

The notices can be issued to individuals or businesses, who would be forced to comply with strict conditions, if there is evidence to suggest their conduct is harming the local community.

Sergeant Gayle Kirb, from Sheffield’s Anti-social Behaviour Team, said: "Social media and pop-up shops pose additional risks around fireworks sales, as these individuals may not have licences to sell what are effectively highly dangerous explosives.

"The use of CPNs would place strict conditions on individuals to try and protect the wider community and keep people safe so they can enjoy the dark nights period.

"The conditions include not advertising fireworks for sale on social media without having a genuine and reasonable purpose for doing so, as well as not supplying/selling/delivering any substance or article which could ignite or explode without a genuine and reasonable purpose.

"We hope that by working together across the partnership and with our local communities we can all enjoy a safe and enjoyable Bonfire Night."

Police have teamed up with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Sheffield Council and Trading Standards ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night to crack down on anti-social behaviour connected with fireworks.

Sheffield Trading Standards has written to businesses reminding them it is a crime to sell fireworks to those aged under 18, and test purchase operations are being carried out to ensure firms are complying.

Police have also issued the following advice to residents about how to enjoy Bonfire Night safely:

* Attend an organised display - it's much safer than holding your own

* It is illegal to possess a firework if you're under 18 years old

* Don't set off fireworks in the street or busy places - you could seriously hurt yourself or somebody else

* Small fires have big consequences - they can quickly spread, putting the lives of those you love most at risk

* Do not leave rubbish or old furniture lying around – instead, store it securely behind a locked gate, away from your home

* Ensure your wheelie bin is off the street after collection day and secure within the boundary of your property