Pop-up beach returns to Sheffield city centre, complete with crazy golf

It’s time to grab those buckets and spades and put your sandcastle building skills to the test, with Sheffield city centre again transformed into a beach.

Sheffield by the Seaside opened on Thursday in the Peace Gardens, where visitors will be able to enjoy traditional coastal attractions until the next bank holiday Monday on August 28.

Jack Rushforth and Lexi Williams playing in the sand (photo: Scott Merrylees)

An inflatable slide, crazy golf, swing boat rides and a giant sand pit are among the amusements awaiting fun-seekers, who can cool off in the fountains if the sun makes an appearance.

You can also lay back in one of the many deck chairs, including a giant one in which you can pose for photos, or browse the stalls where classic games include hook-a-duck.

Entry to the beach, open from 10am to 6pm daily, is free and there will be children's entertainers every day from 11am to 3pm (noon to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays).

Sheffield by the Seaside has become a much-loved feature of summer in the city, with more than half a million visitors flocking to the pop-up beach in previous years.

Jessica Stubbs having fun in the fountains (photo: Scott Merrylees)