Police arrested three men after swooping on a suspected drugs deal at a Sheffield takeaway.

Sheffield South West Local Policing Team (LPT) said this morning that 'eagle fry-ed' officers spotted the handover and detained the men 'before they could chip'.

They posted a photo on Twitter of the suspected drugs which were seized.

"3 nuggets arrested after Eagle frye-d Officers spotted a drugs exchange at a takeaway," the team joked.

"The males were detained before they could chip!"