Police sniff out drug users lighting up in Sheffield

The stench of cannabis gave away a group of drug users who were caught lighting up in a vehicle in Sheffield.

Police were on patrol in Woodhouse when they caught a 'very strong' whiff of the drug wafting from a parked vehicle, with a group of men inside.

A search revealed cannabis and related items, and the owner of the drugs was issued with a £90 fine.

Cannabis advisory letters are now winging their way to all those found within the vehicle.

Sheffield South East local policing team, which made the discovery, posted on Facebook: "It is an offence to drive whilst under the influence of cannabis. This may be the case if you have been present when others around you are smoking it, even if you haven’t smoked it yourself."

"These laws are made for a good reason," officers tweeted, directing users to the Talk to Frank website for more information about the effects of smoking cannabis.

Police in Sheffield yesterday uncovered a 'mammoth' cannabis factory with drugs worth an estimated £800,000.