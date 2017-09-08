Police show 'bulldog' spirit to rescue pooch which leapt out of window in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A mischievous mutt had to be rescued by police after jumping from its owners' window in South Yorkshire.

The French bulldog leapt from the first floor window of a home in Rotherham today, luckily landing on the roof of the bay window below.

Police Community Support Officer Wayne Berry came to the aid of the beleaguered hound, who was safely reunited with its owner following the drama in East Herringthorpe.

Rotherham North Local Policing Team couldn't pass up the opportunity for a good pun, posting a picture accompanied by the caption 'it's a 'woof' job'.