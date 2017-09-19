Police officer now 'stable' after being attacked in South Yorkshire

A police officer remains in hospital after being attacked in South Yorkshire this morning.

The male officer, aged 45, from Doncaster, sustained serious head injuries during the attack in Doncaster this morning and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Three people have been arrested and remain in police custody

But South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon he is now in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the attack took place after a black Fiat Punto crashed into a wall on Cleveland Street, in Hexthorpe, this morning at around 7.30am.

Three people who were believed to have been travelling in the car fled the scene with police in pursuit and an incident occurred in the garden of a property in Cherry Tree Road, where the officer was injured.

Doncaster Chief Superintendent Tim Innes said: "This was a shocking incident and highlights the dangers police officers face on a daily basis, not just in South Yorkshire but across the UK.

"To assist with the investigation, I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the incident on Cherry Tree Road, to please come forward, either by calling 101 or anonymously contacting Crime stoppers on 0800 555111.

"I would like to offer my thanks to the local residents of Hexthorpe who have already come forward as witnesses, their support is very much appreciated."

A woman and two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault offences, and all three remain in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to quote incident number 172 of September 19 when calling.