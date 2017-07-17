Police launch week-long crackdown on dangerous driving outside South Yorkshire schools

Police have launched a crackdown on dangerous driving outside South Yorkshire schools, after hundreds of people signed a petition.

There have been three near misses in the last year around Wales High School, in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, and staff there say action is needed before someone is seriously injured.

More than 1,700 people signed a petition calling for more car parking space and traffic calming measures around the school in Storth Lane, where Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School is also located.

South Yorkshire Police has responded to concerns by stepping up patrols this week outside schools and issuing warning notices to irresponsible drivers.

Inspector Caroline Bakewell, who leads the local neighbourhood policing team, said: "Parking in and around Storth Lane is an ongoing issue and one that we are working with partners to address.

"Police Community Support Officers carry out regular patrols around peak times and we are engaging with schools to raise awareness about the clear dangers presented by irresponsible parking.

"Throughout this week, there will be additional patrols outside schools and where necessary warning notices will be issued.

"We will continue to engage with partners on this issue and ask members of the public to drive and park responsibly at all times.

"The reality is that parents need to think very carefully about their actions as parking on zigzag or double yellow lines will put lives at risk."

Wales High School headteacher said staff, students and parents had raised concerns about the volume of traffic on the road, and he was worried there was 'potential for an accident'.

Members of the public have taken to posting examples of dangerous driving on the 'S26 Parking Wars and Wall of Shame' Facebook page in an attempt to get irresponsible motorists to change their ways.