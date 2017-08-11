Police issue fresh appeal over glassing at Sheffield city centre bar

Police have appealed for witnesses to a glassing at a city centre bar in Sheffield, which the victim said nearly cost him an eye.

Billy Gilberthorpe, aged 21, told how he was attacked by a man carrying two miniature glass bottles moments after walking into Crystal on Carver Street during the early hours of Sunday, July 30.

He says the stranger threw the bottles at his face, leaving him with cuts to the face and back of his head, in what he claims was an unprovoked attack.

Detectives investigating the assault, which happened at around 12.40am, today urged any witnesses to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police said the assailant is believed to be an Asian man in his early 20s, about 5ft5ins, of slim build and with very short hair or possibly a shaved head.

Officers believe he may have been wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt with a collar and dark coloured trousers or jeans.

Anyone who saw what happened or thinks they know who was involved is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting the incident number 44 of July 30.

The glassing at Crystal was the second in the same street in two days.

Grant Foster, aged 23, claimed he was at the nightclub Beg, Borrow and Steal during the early hours of Saturday morning when he was hit from behind with what he says was a glass bottle.

He was taken to Northern General Hospital, where he required stitches to a nasty gash near his ear.

Any witnesses to that attack are asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 177 of July 29.