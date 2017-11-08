Police investigating reported rape in Sheffield release new images

Have your say

Detectives investigating the reported rape of a woman in Sheffield have released new images of a man they are seeking.

The victim is believed to have been attacked inside a property on Cuthbert Bank Road, Hillsborough, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police investigating the alleged rape believe the man pictured may hold 'vital' information

A stranger reportedly approached her outside the building before following her inside and carrying out the assault,said to have taken place between 4.20am and 4.50am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 305 of November 6.