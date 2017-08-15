Police investigating assault in Sheffield city centre

Police are investigating an assault which took place in Sheffield city centre last night.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Arundel Gate at around 9.10pm yesterday following an assault.

A spokeswoman for the force this morning said enquiries were ongoing and it was not possible to provide any more details at this stage.

Three police cars and a police van can be seen on Arundel Gate in a photo taken from a nearby flat last night, with the cars appearing to surround a parked number 20 bus.